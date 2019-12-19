Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) EVP Christopher B. Graves Sells 2,500 Shares

Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PRAA opened at $37.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Pra Group Inc has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $38.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.72.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Pra Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $250.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pra Group Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 279.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pra Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Pra Group in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Pra Group in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Pra Group in the second quarter valued at about $214,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRAA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pra Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

About Pra Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

