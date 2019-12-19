Qantas Airways (ASX:QAN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.10

Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.10 and traded as high as $7.39. Qantas Airways shares last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 5,631,602 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.04, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.49.

About Qantas Airways (ASX:QAN)

Qantas Airways Limited provides passenger and freight air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company also offers air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty programs. As of June 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 313 aircraft. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Mascot, Australia.

