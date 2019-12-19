Qbic Price Tops $0.0005 (QBIC)

Qbic (CURRENCY:QBIC) traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Qbic has traded 34.9% lower against the US dollar. One Qbic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, BTC-Alpha and SouthXchange. Qbic has a market cap of $2,355.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Qbic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qbic alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00059516 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00600853 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005458 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00013174 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Qbic Profile

Qbic (QBIC) is a coin. Qbic’s total supply is 5,426,068 coins and its circulating supply is 4,684,176 coins. The official website for Qbic is qbic.io. Qbic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoQbic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Québecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. It was launched in April 2014 and abandoned in the next few days. Over the past six weeks, the community of miners and investors have been coordinating a re-launch and preparing all the required pieces, including the removal of a 50% premine. The coin now has a 21M supply. “

Qbic Coin Trading

Qbic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qbic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.