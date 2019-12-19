Quidel Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,000 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,567% compared to the typical volume of 75 call options.

QDEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quidel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Quidel in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Quidel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

QDEL opened at $72.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.70 and a 200-day moving average of $60.95. Quidel has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $73.97.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Quidel had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $126.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Quidel will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quidel news, SVP Ratan S. Borkar sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 22,951 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $1,627,914.43. Insiders have sold a total of 72,953 shares of company stock valued at $4,890,740 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quidel by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,451,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,764,000 after purchasing an additional 250,095 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 243.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 337,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,012,000 after buying an additional 239,173 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 3rd quarter worth $12,206,000. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,648,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,064,000 after buying an additional 180,432 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Quidel in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,423,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

