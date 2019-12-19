Raiden Network Token 1-Day Volume Tops $2.94 Million (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 19th. Over the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One Raiden Network Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001605 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, LATOKEN, Huobi and Binance. Raiden Network Token has a total market capitalization of $5.86 million and $2.94 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007594 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008910 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000123 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000474 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Token Profile

RDN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,593,936 tokens. The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network.

Raiden Network Token Token Trading

Raiden Network Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bibox, LATOKEN, Bilaxy, Binance, IDEX, Kucoin, DDEX, Kyber Network, OKEx, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

