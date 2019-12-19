Reitmans (TSE:RET) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.00

Reitmans Limited (TSE:RET)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.00 and last traded at C$1.04, with a volume of 19231 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.34. The stock has a market cap of $50.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78.

Get Reitmans alerts:

Reitmans (TSE:RET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$222.34 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reitmans Limited will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reitmans Company Profile (TSE:RET)

Reitmans (Canada) Limited primarily engages in the retail of women's wearing apparel in Canada. Its products include shirts, blouses, pants, dresses, skirts, sweaters, outerwear, activewear, lingerie, and accessories. The company also offers apparel for men. It serves customers through retail and e-commerce channels, under the Reitmans, Addition Elle, Penningtons, RW & CO., Thyme Maternity, and Hyba brand names.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Reitmans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reitmans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.