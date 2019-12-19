Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 target price on Repay and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

Get Repay alerts:

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $15.28 on Thursday. Repay has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $15.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.49 million, a P/E ratio of -109.14 and a beta of -0.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Repay during the third quarter worth about $31,203,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,515,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,669,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Repay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,506,000. Finally, FSI Group LLC bought a new position in Repay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,646,000. 54.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.