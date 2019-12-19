Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Lowered to $77.00 at Morgan Stanley

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on QSR. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $64.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.88 and a 200-day moving average of $70.39. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $79.46.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexandre Macedo sold 166,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $10,752,451.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,936.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10,544.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,090,000 after buying an additional 3,434,357 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,844,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,798,000 after buying an additional 1,891,368 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 56.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,635,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $183,698,000 after buying an additional 947,002 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 319.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,186,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,418,000 after purchasing an additional 903,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,734,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $468,341,000 after buying an additional 736,433 shares during the period. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.