Reviewing Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) and Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW)

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) and Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Kennedy-Wilson has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getty Realty has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.1% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of Getty Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of Getty Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Kennedy-Wilson pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Getty Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Getty Realty pays out 81.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kennedy-Wilson has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Getty Realty has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kennedy-Wilson and Getty Realty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kennedy-Wilson $773.50 million 4.11 $150.00 million N/A N/A Getty Realty $136.11 million 10.02 $47.71 million $1.71 19.35

Kennedy-Wilson has higher revenue and earnings than Getty Realty.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kennedy-Wilson and Getty Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kennedy-Wilson 0 0 3 0 3.00 Getty Realty 0 1 0 0 2.00

Kennedy-Wilson presently has a consensus target price of $26.51, suggesting a potential upside of 18.65%. Given Kennedy-Wilson’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kennedy-Wilson is more favorable than Getty Realty.

Profitability

This table compares Kennedy-Wilson and Getty Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kennedy-Wilson 15.99% 18.10% 3.36% Getty Realty 35.19% 8.49% 4.23%

Summary

Kennedy-Wilson beats Getty Realty on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES). The KW Investments segment invests the capital of the company in real estate assets and loans secured by real estate either on its own or with strategic partners through publicly traded companies, joint ventures, separate accounts, and funds. The IMRES segment includes the investment management platform of the company along with its property services, research, brokerage and auction, and conventional sales divisions. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. is the leading publicly-traded real estate investment trust in the United States specializing in the ownership, leasing and financing of convenience store and gasoline station properties. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 859 properties and leased 74 properties from third-party landlords in 30 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

