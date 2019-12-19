Royal Bank of Canada Lowers MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$6.50 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MEG. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut MEG Energy from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. CSFB boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of MEG Energy and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.08.

TSE:MEG opened at C$7.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a PE ratio of -7.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.32. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.06 and a 12 month high of C$8.62.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$942.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$791.28 million. Research analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

