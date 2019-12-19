Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RY. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Desjardins lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

Shares of RY stock opened at $79.22 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $65.76 and a 1 year high of $82.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 49.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 41.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.