Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Rudolph Technologies were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rudolph Technologies by 13.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,230,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $144,513,000 after buying an additional 608,376 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP increased its stake in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 195.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 629,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,599,000 after acquiring an additional 416,531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 410,473 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,341,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 405,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after acquiring an additional 169,682 shares during the period. Finally, THB Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 393,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,877,000 after acquiring an additional 16,619 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RTEC opened at $28.50 on Thursday. Rudolph Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $18.13 and a 52-week high of $29.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average of $26.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.92 million, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RTEC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

About Rudolph Technologies

Rudolph Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

