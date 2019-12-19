Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Mark D. Mcclain Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $472,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,393,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,920,115.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $23.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 147.88 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $32.25.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $75.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.50 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Sailpoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIL. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 93.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the second quarter worth $41,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the second quarter worth $452,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,990,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,892,000 after buying an additional 83,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

