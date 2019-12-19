SAP (NYSE:SAP) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

SAP (NYSE:SAP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SAP. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.50.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP stock opened at $133.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. SAP has a 12 month low of $94.81 and a 12 month high of $140.62.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. SAP had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SAP will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in SAP during the third quarter worth $35,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 38.5% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in SAP by 46.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SAP by 44.2% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.