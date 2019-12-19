Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $79.63

Schneider Electric SE (EPA:SU) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $79.63 and traded as high as $94.00. Schneider Electric shares last traded at $92.26, with a volume of 1,608,654 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SU shares. Deutsche Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €91.00 ($105.81) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €83.79 ($97.43).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €88.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is €79.81.

About Schneider Electric (EPA:SU)

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

