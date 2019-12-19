Scientific Digital Imaging (LON:SDI) Releases Earnings Results

Scientific Digital Imaging (LON:SDI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 1.37 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Scientific Digital Imaging stock opened at GBX 79.08 ($1.04) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 66.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 56.20. Scientific Digital Imaging has a 12 month low of GBX 32 ($0.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 76 ($1.00). The company has a market capitalization of $78.06 million and a PE ratio of 39.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.00.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Scientific Digital Imaging in a research report on Tuesday.

Scientific Digital Imaging Company Profile

Scientific Digital Imaging plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sensitive cameras for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation and restoration under the Opus Instruments brand name; and cameras that have applications in astronomy, life sciences, and flat panel inspection under the QSI brand name.

