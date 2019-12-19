Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) and Emerald Expositions Events (NASDAQ:EEX) Head to Head Survey

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) and Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Servicesource International and Emerald Expositions Events’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Servicesource International $238.34 million 0.63 -$24.89 million ($0.04) -39.50 Emerald Expositions Events $380.70 million 1.93 -$25.10 million $1.33 7.73

Servicesource International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Emerald Expositions Events. Servicesource International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Emerald Expositions Events, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Servicesource International has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emerald Expositions Events has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Servicesource International and Emerald Expositions Events, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Servicesource International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Emerald Expositions Events 1 2 0 0 1.67

Servicesource International currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.58%. Emerald Expositions Events has a consensus price target of $11.93, suggesting a potential upside of 16.08%. Given Servicesource International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Servicesource International is more favorable than Emerald Expositions Events.

Profitability

This table compares Servicesource International and Emerald Expositions Events’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Servicesource International -6.25% -5.37% -3.28% Emerald Expositions Events -19.25% 10.02% 4.62%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.8% of Servicesource International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of Emerald Expositions Events shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Servicesource International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Emerald Expositions Events shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Servicesource International beats Emerald Expositions Events on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Servicesource International

ServiceSource International, Inc. operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users. The company also offers sales performance analysis, business case, pricing and contract structuring, data integration, data reservoir and performance optimization, client benchmarking and continuous improvement, and developing and delivering applications. In addition, its technologies comprise customer success management, renewal and channel management, inside sales, and productivity tools. The company sells its solutions through sales organization worldwide. ServiceSource International, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Emerald Expositions Events

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military. It also operates events across various formats comprising B2B conferences, hosted buyer events, B2C events, summits, awards, and luxury private sales; and provides print publications and digital media products. The company operates 55 trade shows and various other face-to-face events. Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Juan Capistrano, California.

