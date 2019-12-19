Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt restated their buy rating on shares of Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$13.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$10.50 price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Seven Generations Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.04.

TSE:VII opened at C$8.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.38. Seven Generations Energy has a 1-year low of C$5.99 and a 1-year high of C$12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57.

About Seven Generations Energy

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

