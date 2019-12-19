Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

TYHT stock opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. Shineco has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.63.

Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shineco had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shineco stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:TYHT) by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,245 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Shineco worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shineco

Shineco, Inc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant-based products in China. It processes and distributes traditional Chinese herbal medicine products, as well as other pharmaceutical products directly to individual customers.

