SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) CEO Doug Black Sells 15,000 Shares

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total value of $1,334,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,347,204.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Friday, November 15th, Doug Black sold 7,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $637,700.00.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Doug Black sold 20,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $1,829,800.00.

SITE stock opened at $88.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03 and a beta of 1.03. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $92.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $652.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.97 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITE. Strs Ohio increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.3% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 40.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

