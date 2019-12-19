SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SITE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

NYSE:SITE opened at $88.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 51.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.11. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $92.61.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $652.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total transaction of $1,334,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,347,204.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Greg Weller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total transaction of $135,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,083.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,624 shares of company stock valued at $9,558,404 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 103.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

