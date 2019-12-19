SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $64.63

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.63 and last traded at $64.32, with a volume of 80394 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.06.

SKYW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.17.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.84.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $760.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.93 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the 3rd quarter worth $402,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in SkyWest in the second quarter valued at $176,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in SkyWest by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 8,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SkyWest by 24.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

