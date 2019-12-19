Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) Receives $4.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.67.

SND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Smart Sand from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Smart Sand from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SND opened at $2.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Smart Sand has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $4.68. The firm has a market cap of $104.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.17.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $65.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.86 million. Smart Sand had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Smart Sand will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 20,000 shares of Smart Sand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $48,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,147,267 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,386.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SND. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Smart Sand by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Smart Sand by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Smart Sand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Smart Sand by 29.0% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 46,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 10,353 shares during the period. 32.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

