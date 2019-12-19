Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen Sells 12,618 Shares

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen sold 12,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $190,153.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,336,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,133,806.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Derek Andersen sold 35,235 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $532,400.85.

On Monday, November 18th, Derek Andersen sold 8,194 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $119,058.82.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Derek Andersen sold 8,667 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $120,211.29.

NYSE SNAP opened at $15.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.12. Snap Inc has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $18.36. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $446.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.00 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 63.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 32.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Loop Capital raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Snap from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.09.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

