South Star Mining (CVE:STS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

South Star Mining Corp (CVE:STS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.57 price objective on shares of South Star Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and a PE ratio of -0.54.

South Star Mining Company Profile (CVE:STS)

South Star Mining Corp. focuses on the exploration and evaluation of near-term mine production projects in Brazil. It intends to acquire interest in the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,000 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as STEM 7 Capital Inc and changed its name to South Star Mining Corp.

