Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8,351.47

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8,351.47 and traded as high as $9,115.00. Spirax-Sarco Engineering shares last traded at $9,030.00, with a volume of 193,245 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPX shares. BNP Paribas raised their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 5,700 ($74.98) to GBX 7,250 ($95.37) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £105 ($138.12) to GBX 9,500 ($124.97) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £104 ($136.81) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,400 ($110.50) to GBX 7,700 ($101.29) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,262.73 ($108.69).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8,574.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8,357.40. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion and a PE ratio of 30.13.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile (LON:SPX)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and thermal energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

