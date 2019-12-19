Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $54.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.79% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.38.

SRC stock opened at $48.74 on Thursday. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.38.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.15 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 42.82%. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $72,835,000. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 463.2% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,811,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,270,000 after buying an additional 1,489,696 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,585,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,359,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,879,000 after buying an additional 1,024,631 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,663,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,530,000 after buying an additional 763,350 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.