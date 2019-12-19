Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.16

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.16 and traded as high as $6.23. Sprott Physical Silver Trust shares last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 20,749 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Merchants Corp purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter worth about $66,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

