Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 14,090 Shares of TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,090 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in TESSCO Technologies were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in TESSCO Technologies during the second quarter worth $32,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 74,419 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 334,039 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TESS opened at $10.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.57. TESSCO Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.99 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. TESSCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

