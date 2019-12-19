Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 3,041 Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,041 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,438,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,982,555,000 after purchasing an additional 179,411 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,342,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $807,980,000 after buying an additional 359,514 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,676,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $367,519,000 after buying an additional 97,684 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,948,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,530,000 after buying an additional 54,487 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 67.5% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,100,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,115,000 after acquiring an additional 443,451 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $143.43 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $90.04 and a 12 month high of $152.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.75.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VMC. Barclays raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.69.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total transaction of $90,431.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.