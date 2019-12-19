Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 352 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 45.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 15,661 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth about $136,000. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RHP opened at $87.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.78 and its 200-day moving average is $81.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.13. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a one year low of $64.36 and a one year high of $91.57.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($1.01). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The company had revenue of $379.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

RHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

In related news, CEO Colin V. Reed bought 6,426 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.01 per share, with a total value of $552,700.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

