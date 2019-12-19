Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 29,634 Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 29,634 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INOV. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Inovalon by 3,748.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Inovalon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Inovalon by 712.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Inovalon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Inovalon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INOV stock opened at $18.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Inovalon Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $18.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.63.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.92 million. Inovalon had a positive return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. Inovalon’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Inovalon Holdings Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INOV. ValuEngine raised Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inovalon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

