Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stock Position in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 72.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,139 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,081,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,503,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,807,000 after purchasing an additional 259,027 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 150.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 257,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after purchasing an additional 154,600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1,022.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 143,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 130,748 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,927,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,191,000 after purchasing an additional 126,776 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BCC opened at $37.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.05. Boise Cascade Co has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $40.13.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Boise Cascade had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boise Cascade Co will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 17.47%.

In related news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $95,191.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,745.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nick Stokes sold 8,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $310,686.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,645.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,940 shares of company stock worth $2,248,861. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCC. DA Davidson cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Vertical Research cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Boise Cascade has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

