Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stock Position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,421 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AOSL. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 377,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 11.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,170,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,935,000 after buying an additional 117,917 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.5% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 825,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after buying an additional 50,628 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after buying an additional 11,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 19,620 shares during the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AOSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Loop Capital set a $18.00 price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL opened at $14.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $14.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.23. The stock has a market cap of $317.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.97 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

