Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $444,000 Stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,169 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mirova bought a new position in Farfetch during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Farfetch by 7,657.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Farfetch in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTCH opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Farfetch Ltd has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $31.60. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 2.59.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 35.84%. The firm had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Farfetch from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Farfetch from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.40 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

