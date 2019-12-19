Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $456,000 Stock Holdings in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 16,305 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in American Axle & Manufact. were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 621.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the second quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 4,976.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 27.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXL. TheStreet lowered American Axle & Manufact. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays cut American Axle & Manufact. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised American Axle & Manufact. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

AXL stock opened at $10.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.20.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 5.77% and a positive return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. American Axle & Manufact.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufact. Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

