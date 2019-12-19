Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $469,000 Position in LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 10.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 38.7% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 536,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after purchasing an additional 149,642 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 92.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,333,000 after purchasing an additional 173,214 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 43.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 24,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. First Analysis cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 10,442 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $376,956.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,825.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 121,159 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $4,232,083.87. Insiders sold a total of 385,881 shares of company stock valued at $13,635,968 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

LMAT stock opened at $36.21 on Thursday. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.01.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.48%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

