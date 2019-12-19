Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $439,000 in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 2,319.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial in the second quarter worth about $170,000.

Waddell & Reed Financial stock opened at $16.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $19.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average is $16.51.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.84 million. Waddell & Reed Financial’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jerry W. Walton sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $166,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,835.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WDR shares. Bank of America cut shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Waddell & Reed Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waddell & Reed Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

