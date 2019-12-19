Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 98,242 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 78.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,357,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,705 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,569,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,871,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 575,631 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,075,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 365,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 362,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

TTI stock opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average of $1.62. The firm has a market cap of $178.27 million, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.74. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $245.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TTI shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of TETRA Technologies from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

