Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $489,000 Investment in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,788 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AU. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 458.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,781 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the third quarter worth $166,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 97.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,061 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 234.5% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,454 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares during the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AU. ValuEngine lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $26.60 to $26.10 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.23.

AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $19.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of -0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average is $19.26.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

