Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,739 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,606,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 1,601.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 206,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,588,000 after buying an additional 194,248 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 120.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,465,000 after buying an additional 178,280 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Community Bank System by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,622,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,897,000 after buying an additional 81,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 361 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the second quarter worth approximately $2,767,000. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Serbun sold 7,342 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $503,587.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,345.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Kallet Michael sold 1,500 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $103,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,200.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,342 shares of company stock valued at $911,723 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $70.52 on Thursday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.18 and its 200-day moving average is $64.59.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $148.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.53 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 27.57%. Community Bank System’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

