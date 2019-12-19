Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Holdings in Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,474 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,867 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Tejon Ranch were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 5,751.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,697 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Tejon Ranch by 351.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,252 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 18,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in Tejon Ranch in the 3rd quarter worth $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Tejon Ranch alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Tejon Ranch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

In other Tejon Ranch news, major shareholder Towerview Llc acquired 6,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,532.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,698,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,808,105.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dt Four Partners, Llc bought 2,104 shares of Tejon Ranch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.95 per share, with a total value of $33,558.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,047,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,707,640.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 9,678 shares of company stock valued at $153,985 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRC opened at $16.43 on Thursday. Tejon Ranch has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $19.66. The stock has a market cap of $427.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 410.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.86.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.