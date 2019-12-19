Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Holdings in Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) by 25.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 308,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 105,472 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Forum Energy Technologies were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 501.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,441,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,443 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,404,000 after buying an additional 1,355,397 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,993,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after buying an additional 1,014,101 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $3,096,000. Finally, Hillman Co. boosted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 2,857,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 496,177 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FET opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.50 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Forum Energy Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $239.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.31 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 91.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Forum Energy Technologies Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Christopher Gaut purchased 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,127,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,626.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew L. Waite acquired 585,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $750,000.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 656,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 908,438 shares of company stock worth $1,160,201 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Forum Energy Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Scotiabank set a $1.00 price target on Forum Energy Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup downgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.56.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

