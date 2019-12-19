Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,054 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,121 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 10.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,267,588 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,368 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,261,781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,776,000 after buying an additional 989,181 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,845,882 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,912,000 after buying an additional 212,166 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,736,756 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,805,000 after buying an additional 76,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,229,470 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,034,000 after buying an additional 141,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

GSK stock opened at $46.88 on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $36.96 and a 1-year high of $47.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.14. The company has a market capitalization of $114.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 92.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 357,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,976.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.