Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 34,203 Shares of TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in shares of TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,203 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in TiVo were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIVO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in TiVo during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TiVo by 806.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TiVo in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of TiVo by 262.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the period. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TiVo during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TiVo alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TIVO shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of TiVo in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TiVo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. TiVo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of TiVo stock opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $967.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. TiVo Corp has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $11.78.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $158.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.68 million. TiVo had a positive return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 71.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TiVo Corp will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About TiVo

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

See Also: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO).

Receive News & Ratings for TiVo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TiVo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.