Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 49,465 Shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,373 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 49,465 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 161.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GCP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

GCP stock opened at $22.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. GCP Applied Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average of $21.38.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.05 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

