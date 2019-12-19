Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $451,000 Position in Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 46,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EEX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Emerald Expositions Events by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,907,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,271,000 after acquiring an additional 18,629 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Emerald Expositions Events by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 924,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after purchasing an additional 95,244 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Emerald Expositions Events by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 12.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 42,503 shares in the last quarter. 33.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Emerald Expositions Events from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Shares of EEX stock opened at $10.28 on Thursday. Emerald Expositions Events Inc has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average is $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.67.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Emerald Expositions Events had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Emerald Expositions Events’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerald Expositions Events Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Emerald Expositions Events’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Emerald Expositions Events Company Profile

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

