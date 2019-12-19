Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 99.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 30,194 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $82.49 on Thursday. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $59.05 and a 52 week high of $85.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.70.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $215.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.99 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 35.04% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Kilroy Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.75%.

In other news, CEO John B. Kilroy, Jr. sold 14,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $1,246,249.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,071,143 shares in the company, valued at $90,318,777.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tyler H. Rose sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,256,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $91.00 target price on Kilroy Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

