SSE (LON:SSE) Given New GBX 1,400 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

SSE (LON:SSE) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SSE. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of SSE to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 1,280 ($16.84) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76) in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,302.54 ($17.13).

Shares of LON SSE opened at GBX 1,445 ($19.01) on Thursday. SSE has a twelve month low of GBX 997.80 ($13.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,475 ($19.40). The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion and a PE ratio of 11.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,315.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,202.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.36.

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

