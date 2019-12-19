Stanley Furniture (OTCMKTS:STLY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.57

Stanley Furniture Co. (OTCMKTS:STLY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.57 and traded as high as $0.57. Stanley Furniture shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 249,002 shares.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.57.

In other news, Director Solas Capital Management, Llc acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $96,250.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 549,323 shares of company stock worth $401,663. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Furniture Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STLY)

Stanley Furniture Company, Inc is a design, marketing and sourcing resource in the wood residential furniture market. The Company’s segment is sale of residential wood furniture products. The Company markets its brands through a network of brick-and-mortar furniture retailers, online retailers and interior designers around the world.

